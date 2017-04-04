"Seeing Nature" exhibit at the SAM!

Manet is one of many classic artists on display at the SAM's "Seeing Nature" exhbit this spring.

The Seattle Art Museum Deputy Director of Art Chiyo Ishikawa is in to talk about SAM's major spring exhibition.

From Klimt to Monet, the crowd pleasing exhibit "Seeing Nature: Landscape Masterworks," features 39 classic paintings showcasing the evolution of European and American landscape art across the centuries. The exhibit runs through May 23.

Read more on SAM's website, click here.

