See Boas, birds & lizards at the Exotic Animal Expo
New Day NW got a visit today from some pretty unusual guests: birds, boas, turtles and other rare creatures! The Northwest Exotic Animal & Pet Expo is happening this weekend, March 25th & 26th at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup.
KING 12:08 PM. PDT March 24, 2017
