Seattle's premier women's tackle football team is holding tryouts

The Seattle Majestics tackle football team is made up of women who know and love the game and aren't afraid of the contact. The team has won a number of titles, including a national championship, and it's looking for a few more good players to join the fun.

Seattle Majestics CEO (and former player) Cyndi Butz-Houghton, and running back Ashley Johnson shared more about the team's history and demonstrated a few of the team's exercises to prepare for practice or a game.

The Seattle Majestics will hold tryouts this Saturday, January 14, from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm at Magnuson Park in Seattle. CLICK HERE for more information.

Connect with the Majestics on Facebook

Photo courtesy of Todd Stefan Photography

Copyright 2016 KING