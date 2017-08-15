SEATTLE - In 2015, the City of Seattle created the Civic Poet Program to celebrate Seattle’s rich literary culture. As Seattle’s first civic poet, Claudia Castro Luna (2015-17) served as a cultural ambassador for the city.
Luna was born in El Salvador and moved to the US with her family in 1981 to escape war. She is now a K-12 certified teacher. Luna is passionate about the arts and about teaching immigrants.
As the civic poet, she created Seattle Poetic Grid, a website that features poetry by Seattle residents. This project geographically ties each poem to a different part of Seattle.
