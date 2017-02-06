Close Seattle University professor talks about Trump's immigration plan Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PST February 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SEATTLE - Marco Lowe professor at Seattle University comes in to talk about the recent executive order involving Trump’s immigration plan. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Livestream 2 Blowing snow in Lynden, Wash. Lots of snow on the eastside Monday morning First Alert Forecast Snow and cold weather return to Puget Sound Snow in Kent Monday morning Tips for driving in snow and ice Snow in Seattle First Alert Forecast Lots of snow in Olympia More Stories Winter storm strikes Puget Sound, closes schools… Feb. 5, 2017, 11:05 a.m. February snow: What's next? Feb. 6, 2017, 8:43 a.m. Hundreds of schools closed in Western Wash. Feb. 5, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs