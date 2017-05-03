Seattle University honors alum working to save lives around the world

Seattle University is honoring a graduate who used her legal career to give voice to abused and neglected children here, while raising her own children as a single mother. Carolyn Ronis then established a global nonprofit to aid women and children in the world's most desperate and war-torn regions. This, while her own successful battle against stage four cancer.

Carolyn shared more about her incredible career, as well as the work being done by her organization, International Coalition for the Eradication of Hunger and Abuse (ICEHA).

