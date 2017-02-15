SEATTLE - Seattle Sounder’s upcomer and last year’s Major League Soccer’s Rookie of the Year, Jordan Morris, shows nothing but success coming into another soccer season. In addition to his national team, Jordan is partnering with Cap One to spread the word about the Banking Reimagined initiative, encouraging people to think about their money with a hands-on digital experience to help find strategies for a positive financial future. The tour features a 54-foot trailer with touch screens, video booths and virtual reality to begin planning a personal financial map in an engaging way.

If you can’t make the tour at Westlake Park on February 17, head to the Capital One Café on 333 Westlake Avenue N to revamp your bank accounts, devices and lives as you learn to manage your finances with their new-age digital and financial tools. Or just grab a coffee or pastry; those are good too. Today, Jordan speaks on the new initiative to promote financial empowerment in addition to his experience with the Sounders.

