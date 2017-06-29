Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei talks 11th Fan

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Sounders goaltender #24 Stefan Frei joined New Day to talk about the season as well as the new partnership between Sounders and Delta Airlines!

Delta and the Sounders are launching the first ever Join the XI campgain to add YOU the fan to the team! In fact, 11 Sounders FC fans will sign a one-day contract and travel with the team to a match in Los Angeles.

The Starting XI will be comprised of eleven fans who embody the skill and dedication needed to fill a series of key positions on the fan team. A few of the 11 positions that will comprise the fanStarting XI are:

The Dynamic Duo – These two are inseparable. Friends, family, a couple or coworkers, united by their love of Sounders FC.

The Stat Wiz – Someone who knows the game and the team by the numbers.

The Athlete – Someone who plays the game as much as they watch it.

Head over to the Sounders website for the rest of the 11 positions and all the details on how to win a spot on the fan team! Good luck and scares UP!

