Seattle Sounders FC Stefan Frei talks Fan XI

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC Goalkeeper #24 Stefan Frei joined New Day to talk about the season as well as the partnership between Sounders FC and Delta Air Lines!

Delta and Sounders FC are launching the first ever Join the XI campaign to add YOU, the fan, to the team! In fact, 11 Sounders FC fans will sign a one-day contract and travel with the team to a match in Los Angeles.

The Starting XI will be comprised of eleven fans who embody the skill and dedication needed to fill a series of key positions on the fan team. A few of the 11 positions that will comprise the fan Starting XI are:

The Dynamic Duo – These two are inseparable. Friends, family, a couple or coworkers, united by their love of Sounders FC.

The Stat Wiz – Someone who knows the game and the team by the numbers.

The Athlete – Someone who plays the game as much as they watch it.

Head over to the Sounders website for the rest of the 11 positions and all the details on how to win a spot on the fan team! Good luck and scarves UP!

