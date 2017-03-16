Seattle restaurant's unique take on a St. Patrick's Day classic

Chef Garrett Melkonian from the Seattle restaurant CIRCADIA, shared his version of a classic St. Patrick's Day meal, preparing a Beer Braised Brisket & Cabbage with Malted Mashed Potatoes that's currently on their menu.

CIRCADIA offers unique twists on classics dishes, with meticulous, personalized service in a gorgeous setting, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood (624 Olive Way).

Here's the recipe for the dish Chef Garrett prepared on the show:

CIRCADIA Beer Braised Brisket & Cabbage with Malted Mashed Potatoes

By Chef Garrett Melkonian

Beer Braised Brisket

5 LB Beef Brisket trimmed

3 Quarts Water

1 Quart Guinness Beer

1 TBL Coriander

1 TBL Whole Peppercorn

1 TBL Cloves

6 Whole Bay Leaves

1 TBL Mustard Seed

9 Cardamom Pods

¼ Cup Brown Sugar

1 TBL Allspice

1 Cinnamon Stick

1 8 oz. Jar of Whole Grain Mustard

3 TBL unsalted butter

Salt to taste

Pre-heat Oven to 350 degrees.

Trim any excess fat and silver skin from the Brisket. In a large stock pot or braising pan, add all ingredients including water, beer and brisket.

Cover and cook for 3-3.5 hours, until tender but not falling apart.

Remove brisket from the braising liquid and set aside to cool.

Strain braising liquid from pain and place in smaller sauce pan, reduce liquid over medium heat until it measures to one quart. Add one jar of whole grain mustard and cook for 4 minutes. Remove from heat, finish 3 TBLS of butter, season to taste with salt.

Once Brisket is fully cool, cut brisket into 6 even portions. Brown each portion on all sides in a hot pan and give each brisket steak a little sauce on the browned portions to glaze each side.

To Plate: Place one glazed brisket steak on each plate, dress with approx. 1/3 cup of brisket sauce. Add a serving of the Malted Mashed potatoes (recipe below), alongside a serving of the Savoy Cabbage (recipe below) with a touch of the buttery beer cabbage sauce.

Enjoy with a Guinness or other favorite dark Irish-style beer of your choice. Happy St Patrick’s Day CIRCADIA style! Another classic dish reinvented by Executive Chef Garrett Melkonian

Malted Mashed Potatoes

2 LBS Yukon Gold Potatoes

1 ½ Cups (3 Sticks) of unsalted butter

3 Cups of Milk

½ Cup Malt Powder

Salt to Taste

Peel potatoes and cut into ½ inch pieces. Place in cold, salted water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until fork tender. Drain and reserve.

In a separate pot, bring milk, butter and malt powder to a boil. Remove from heat and pour over cooked potatoes.

Smash potatoes with a fork until desired consistency. Season to taste with salt, serve warm.

Savoy Beer Braised Cabbage

2 Heads Savoy Cabbage

½ Cup Pilsner Beer

1 ½ Cups (3 Sticks) of unsalted butter

1 tsp. Sugar

Salt to taste

Quarter both heads of cabbage and peel off the layers so you have triangular pieces of cabbage. Trim off any thick pieces of stem. Peel until you get to the dense portion of the cabbage and reserve for another use.

Add Pilsner beer to pot and bring to a boil. Reduce by half and add butter. Once butter is melted, add sugar and cabbage leaves. Cook over medium-low heat until tender, about 25 minutes.

