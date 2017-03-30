Seattle Restaurant Week is just around the corner, with more than 165 restaurants across Western Washington taking part. Between April 2-7, and April 9-13, 2017, every participating restaurant is offering special, three-course dinners for $32, and many are also offering special, three-course lunches for just $18.

Among the restaurants taking part is Purple Cafe and Wine Bar, which has locations in Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, and Woodinville. Chef Harry Mills prepared a dish from their Seattle Restaurant Week menu.

CLICK HERE for more information about Seattle Restaurant Week, including a list of participating restaurants. (Please note: Seattle Restaurant Week menus are not available Friday or Saturday nights, or for Sunday brunch)

