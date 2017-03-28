Seattle Restaurant Week preview with Chef Jon Langley from Thackeray

Seattle Restaurant Week is just around the corner, with more than 165 restaurants across Western Washington taking part. Between April 2-7, and April 9-13, 2017, every participating restaurant is offering special, three-course dinners for $32, and many are also offering special, three-course lunches for just $18.

Among the restaurants taking part is Thackeray, located in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. Chef Jon Langley prepared a dish from his Seattle Restaurant Week menu.

Here's Chef Jon's Lollipop Kale starter recipe:

4oz lollipop kale, halves and pieces

1oz Sicilian style chili paste

2oz extra virgin olive oil

Splash lemon juice

1oz bread crumbs

1oz parmigiano reggiano, grated

1 whole egg, fried

1. Sear the kale on high heat in half the olive oil

2. Add the chili paste and the rest of the olive oil, saute for 30-45 seconds until the kale is coated in the chili paste

3. Add lemon juice and salt to taste

4. Plate and garnish with breadcrumb, parmigiano, and fried egg



