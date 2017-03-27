Seattle Restaurant Week preview with Chef Ethan Stowell

Seattle Restaurant Week is just around the corner, with more than 165 restaurants across Western Washington taking part.

Between April 2-7, and April 9-13, 2017, every participating restaurant is offering special, three-course dinners for $32, and many are also offering special, three-course lunches for just $18.

All of celebrated chef Ethan Stowell's restaurants are taking part. He joined guest host Suzie Wiley with a look at the Seattle Restaurant Week menu at Tavolata in Belltown and Capitol Hill.

