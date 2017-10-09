Seattle Restaurant Week preview with Ballard Annex Oyster House

Seattle Restaurant Week is nearly here, and more than 160 restaurants across Western Washington are putting together menus to tempt the appetite, at an incredibly low price. From October 15th through November 2nd, participating restaurants will offer special, three-course dinners for $33 from Sundays through Thursdays. Many restaurants also offer special, two-course lunches for $18.*

Chef Jaymi Stahnke, from Ballard Annex Oyster House, previewed their special Seattle Restaurant Week dinner menu.

*NOTE: Seattle Restaurant Week menus are not valid on Fridays, Saturdays, or for Sunday brunches

