Seattle Restaurant Week preview from Queen Anne's Grappa

Seattle Restaurant Week is just around the corner, with more than 165 restaurants across Western Washington taking part. Between April 2-7, and April 9-13, 2017, every participating restaurant is offering special, three-course dinners for $32, and many are also offering special, three-course lunches for just $18.

Among the restaurants taking part is Grappa, located in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Chef Matias Tona prepared a dish from their Seattle Restaurant Week menu.

Here's Grappa's Spanakopita recipe:

Note from Chef Matias: Our recipe is a little different from the traditional recipe but it is designed to serve at a restaurant and fresh. Every spanakopita we serve is made when you order it.

Ingredients:

virgin olive oil

1 stick unsalted butter

1 ounce of dried oregano

1/2 cup of feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup of fresh spinach, washed and drained

phyllo pastry, use 2-3 sheets per spanakopita

Preheat the oven to 480 degrees F. Brush a baking sheet with some of the butter.

Unroll the filo dough on a flat surface and keep it covered with waxed paper and a damp towel so it doesn't dry out and become brittle.

Use a pastry brush to brush a strip of filo with melted butter.

Use 2-3 sheets of phyllo per spanakopita. Place about a hand full of spinach right in the middle of the phyllo sheet.

Place about a handful of feta cheese right on top of the spinach. Two pinches of oregano and drizzle a bit of virgin olive oil. Remember you can also use your favorite vegetable or meat to make this dish. Just make sure you precook accordingly before placing your favorite ingredients inside the phyllo.

Roll the phyllo with the ingredients inside then roll in to a circle. Brush some butter on the baking pan. Place the spanakopita on the baking sheet and brush lightly with some butter also on top of the spanakopita and drizzle a little bit of dried oregano.

Bake for 5-8 minutes or till it has a nice golden color. Make sure the bottom also has similar color. If not then you can flip it and put it back in for a minute.

Once ready you can serve it with some tzatziki sauce.

Salute!

