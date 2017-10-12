Seattle Restaurant Preview with Vivo 53

Vivo 53's carbonara spaghetti served table side in parmigiano cheese wheel, yum!!

Seattle Restaurant Week kicks off this Sunday, October 15th! For only $33, you can get three-course dinners at more than 165 local restaurants, with many offering two or three-course lunches for just $18. Seattle Restaurant Week deals run Sundays-Thursday until November 2nd*.

Chef Matt Williams from VIVO 53 in Bellevue whipped up a particularly special dish from their menu: spaghetti ala carbonara that is served at your table in a Parmigiano cheese wheel.

*NOTE: Seattle Restaurant Week menus are not valid on Fridays, Saturdays, or for Sunday brunches

