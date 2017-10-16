Miller's Guild executive chef Alphonso Mills is here to showcase dishes offered during Seattle Restaurant Week, going on now. Miller's Guild offers craft cooking anchored by their signature nine-foot long, wood-fired Infierno grill. They also offer an impressive menu of craft cocktails to accompany any meal.
Seattle Restaurant Week runs Sundays through Thursday October 15-November 2nd. For just $33, you can get three-course dinners from more than 165 local restaurants, with many offering two or three-course lunches for $18.
More info on Seattle Restaurant week can be found at their website and Facebook page.
Connect with Miller's Guild at their website and Facebook page.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs