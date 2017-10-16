Miller's Guild executive chef Alphonso Mills cooks up dishes offered during Seattle Restaurant Week.

Miller's Guild executive chef Alphonso Mills is here to showcase dishes offered during Seattle Restaurant Week, going on now. Miller's Guild offers craft cooking anchored by their signature nine-foot long, wood-fired Infierno grill. They also offer an impressive menu of craft cocktails to accompany any meal.

Seattle Restaurant Week runs Sundays through Thursday October 15-November 2nd. For just $33, you can get three-course dinners from more than 165 local restaurants, with many offering two or three-course lunches for $18.

More info on Seattle Restaurant week can be found at their website and Facebook page.

