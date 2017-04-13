Members of the cast of Seattle Repertory's "Here Lies Love" performs.

Get ready to dance! Cast members of "Here Lies Love," from Seattle Repertory Theatre perform!

"Here Lies Love" follows the story of the 1980s People Power Revolution in the Philippines and the challenging life and times of First Lady Imelda Marcos.

The extravagant disco musical Seattle Repertory actually transformed the theatre with a full dance floor extending over the orchestra. The show features the iconic music of Talking Heads' David Byrne and Fatboy Slim.

Seattle Repertory's Artistic Director Braden Abraham is also in today to discuss the show and the efforts that went into producing this major feat.

Seattle's production runs through May 28. For more information on the show and to get tickets, click here to check out their website.

