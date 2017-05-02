Seattle program helps foster youth graduate to a better future

Treehouse allum Ishmeal speaks at the Treehouse' Champions Night.

May is National Foster Care Month. Treehouse helps to provide foster children with the opportunity to succeed academically, graduate high school and create a better future.

20-yr old Treehouse alum Ishmeal Simpson shares his story about being in the foster care system after his parents died and the difficulty he had staying in school and how he finally decided it was time to get serious about his addictions and education. His Treehouse Education Specialist Lia Tamminen also talks about the barriers foster and homeless kids face trying to graduate and the goals of Treehouse's Graduation Success program.

Here's how you can help foster children succeed - Take Action

With Treehouse's help, Governor Inslee has signed a bill, SB 5241, that will require school districts to grant partial credit and coursework in order to help foster and homeless youth graduate.

