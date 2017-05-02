Seattle program helps foster youth create a better future

Treehouse allum Ishmeal speaks at the Treehouse' Champions Night.

May is National Foster Care Month. King County program Treehouse helps to provide foster children with the opportunity to succeed academically, graduate high school and create a better future.

According to their website, less than 50 percent of foster care youth graduate from high school.

Through a variety of programs, Treehouse helps foster kids succeed. With Treehouse's help, Governor Inslee has signed a bill, SB 5241, that will require school districts to grant partial credit and coursework in order to help foster and homeless youth graduate.

Education specialist Lia Tamminen and 20 year old Treehouse allum Ishmeal come in to talk about the program and their vision to have King County foster youth graduate at the same rate as their peers by 2017.

