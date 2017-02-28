Seattle photographer reveals the secret to being photogenic

SEATTLE - Let’s face it, it’s hard to be photogenic. We’ve all fallen victim to the horrible selfie or the awkward one in the group photo. What if we told you being photogenic isn’t genetic, but a skill you can learn! Game changer right? Seattle photographer Amy Wimber offers some life hacks to discover your photogenic side. Watch out celebrities, we have a new Instagram star in town.
