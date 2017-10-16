Seattle Opera presents The Barber of Seville

Seattle Opera's newest production, The Barber of Seville.

The Barber of Seville is Seattle Opera's newest production! Stars John Moore & Will Liverman from the show join us on New Day to talk about the opera and do a singing "Figaro" battle.

"The Barber" is both charming and hilarious, and features vibrant sets, costumes, and musical numbers. It is beloved all over the nation, and stage directors Lindy Hume and Maestro Giacomo Sagripanti bring it to Seattle for the first time. With 8 show dates in October, you better act fast to catch a seat. Get your tickets at Seattle Opera's website here.

