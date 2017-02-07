The Seattle Naturals Extravaganza celebrates the Natural Hair Movement

SEATTLE - The Natural Hair Movement encourages African-American women to keep their hair in its naturally textured state. The Seattle Naturals Extravaganza is a weekend of beauty, fun, and fashion celebrating the natural hair community and culture. We talked with Expo founder Kariba Jack to learn more about the Expo.

"It was a need in the Pacific Northwest to have an event of this nature," Kariba told us, "there's a lot on the East Coast and in the South. It's about empowerment; it's about being who you naturally are, it's about not hiding behind something."

"The theme this year is 'Back to our Roots.' We're taking everyone back to the motherland with an African inspired theme. I'm really excited about it."

The theme is close to Kariba's own Roots, "I'm personally West African, both of my parents are Nigerian, so I'm a Nigerian-American, so I just wanted to do it. I wanted the drums; I wanted the colors, I wanted the vibrance."

The Expo will have over 200 attendees and includes networking, breakout sessions, and a brunch. The main event, Africa Night, on Saturday will feature a buffet style dinner with African food, live music, dancing, youth performance and an "African Print Takeover" fashion show.

The Seattle Naturals Extravaganza is April 21-23 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Renton

When: Fri, Apr 21, 2017, 8:00 PM –Sun, Apr 23, 2017, 11:00 PM

Where: Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center Seattle-Renton, 1 South Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057

