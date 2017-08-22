Seattle Mystery Bookshop seeks caring new owner

A beloved bookshop in Seattle's Pioneer Square is looking for a new owner to carry on its special tradition. Since 1990, Seattle Mystery Bookshop has been the place to buy the latest thrillers and meet the creative minds behind popular and debut novels and series.

Owner JB Dickey shared more about the shop's tenuous situation, as well as the type of owner he hopes will keep the shop's tradition alive.

Here are upcoming author events at the shop:

Tuesday, August 29 (Noon - 1:00pm) - Louise Penny will sign copies of Glass Houses, the latest installment of her popular series featuring Chief Superintendent Gamache.

Thursday, September 7 ( Noon - 1:00pm) - JA Jance will sign copies of Proof of Life, the latest installment of her popular series featuring Seattle detective JP Beaumont

Monday, September 11 (Noon - 1:00pm) - J.T. Ellison signs copies of his new novel, Lie To Me

