Seattle man wants to end 'lunch shaming'

Jeffery Lew wants to make sure no child in Washington is shamed for not being able to afford their school lunch.

Once Lew discovered that there was an account that collected all the debt of children who couldn't afford to pay for their school lunch, he knew he had to take action.

He paid off the school's lunch debt, and through fundraising, eventually paid off the school lunch debt of the entire city of Seattle!

Now he's looking to pay off our entire state's school lunch debt, more than $650,00. If you'd like to help donate to his cause, please visit his website lunchdebt.org.

