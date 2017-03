SEATTLE, WA - A group of Seattle middle school girls known as the D.C. Bully Busters are fresh off their trip from our nation's capital. They met with lawmakers from all over the country to raise awareness about bullying, and to take action against it. 12-year-olds Grace Thordarson and Lilah Amon-Lucas tell us what their mission is all about.

