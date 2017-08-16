Seattle foodies weigh in on restaurant 'Instagram kits' and more

Photo: Thinkstock

SEATTLE - Seattle foodies Matthew Amster-Burton and Lauren Cunningham stopped by New Day to discuss food-themed hot topics, including a Cheetos restaurant and a restaurant that offers Instagram kits to its diners.

Amster-Burton runs the Spilled Milk podcast with food writer Molly Wizenberg and producer Abby Cerquitella. Cunningham is the food blogger behind Red Lips and Tortilla Chips.



© 2017 KING-TV