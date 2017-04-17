Seattle food and travel writer's Northwest culinary journey

An enthusiastic visitor from out of town inspired food and travel writer Jess Thomson to undertake a quest to discover more of the culinary treasures the Northwest has to offer. Jess chronicles her adventures, as well as some crucial health challenges her family faced along the way, in her new book, A Year Right Here: Adventures with Food and Family in the Great Nearby

Jess shared more of the inspiration for the book, as well as a recipe that helped her find the energy to complete a 100 kilometer ride through the Okanagan Valley.

Chicken and Radicchio Salad - Jess Thomson (from the book: A Year Right Here: Adventures with Food and Family in the Great Nearby)

1 tablespoon finely chopped Mama Lil's Peppers or similar spicy pickled peppers

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup leftover cubed chicken (about one breast, cut into 3/4-inch cubes)

1/2 small head radicchio (about 1/3 pound), cut into 1-inch hunks

1/2 cup baby arugula

1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley leaves

Zest of 1/4 preserved lemon, very thinly sliced

In the bottom of a big bowl, whisk together the peppers, vinegar, mustard, and salt. Whisk in the olive oil until blended, then add the chicken, radicchio, arugula, parsley, and preserved lemon, and toss until all the leaves are coated with the dressing. Serve immediately, right out of the bowl or piled onto a plate. Makes 1 generous serving.

