Seattle construction projects: our ever-growing city

SEATTLE - Seattle currently has 58 construction cranes dotting its skyline, that’s more construction cranes than any other city in America. Developer of the Seattle in Progress website Ethan Phelps-Goodman highlights a few of the biggest projects happening in our ever-growing city, The Frye High rises, the Washington State Convention Center, the Vulcan offices for Google, and the 5th and Virginia project.
