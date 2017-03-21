Kids and students are getting ready for Spring sports season to begin. This year's slogan for Athletic Training Month is "Your protection is our priority". In preparation, we discussed with Andrew Little, from Seattle Children's Athletic Trainers Program, the crucial role that athletic trainers play both on and off the field.

The Seattle Children's Athletic Trainers program consists of 35 licensed trainers. They work on site at 32 schools in the Puget Sound area during games and sporting events and work with kids, teens, coaches, and parents to make sure young athletes are well prepared for activities, properly treated for injuries, and can return to play safely and quickly. They provide coverage at over 300 sporting events and conduct 21,000 assessments a year.

They provide a wide range of services including immediate emergency care and treatment like cervical spine stabilization and cardiac emergencies; evaluate return to play; injury prevention, assessment, care and rehabilitation; taping, weight training programs and review of medical releases; conditioning and flexibility training suggestions; education about sports safety and nutrition; sport-specific training and conditioning programs; referrals when medically necessary.

We took a look inside the essential equipment bag that each licensed Athletic Trainer should have on hand.

Copyright 2017 KING