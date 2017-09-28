Seattle Arena: Latest updates, plus open house tonight

A rendering of a proposed redevelopment of KeyArena in Seattle. (Source: Oak View Group) (Photo: Daniels, Chris)

The Seattle arena issue is heating up again, with the KeyArena proposal picking up steam. The public will get to weigh in again at a special open house tonight. KING 5's Chris Daniels has been on top of the arena situation since he broke the story more than two years ago. He joined Margaret to update the situation and preview tonight's open house and public hearing.

The Seattle Center Arena Open House begins at 6:30 pm tonight (Thursday, September 28) at the Armory Loft Two at the Seattle Center, followed by a public hearing at 7:00 pm.

