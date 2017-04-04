Seasonal Swaps with Styled Seattle's Darcy Camden!

Darcy Camden, Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle, comes into talk about how to get the most out of your wardrobe this season.

Spring has arrived! It's time to put away those hefty winter boots and swap them for booties!

Styled Seattle's Founder and Chief Stylist Darcy Camden is here to show us how to get the most out of our wardrobes. Today she's showing us seasonally versitile looks from Banana Republic, Chico's and Gap. She also talks about what to purge from your closet and what to keep in order to look your best this spring.

Styled Seattle has been offering style consulting services to both men and women for the past 10 years. With locations in both Westfield Southcenter and Pacific Place they're ready and able to help anyone in the Seattle area. They do everything from a signature style session to finding a look for a special occasion. For more information on their services, events or to book an appointment, check out their website, click here.

© 2017 KING-TV