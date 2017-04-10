Searching for a cure to scleroderma

Cat Davis has been living with the rare skin disease, scleroderma since the age of 22. Now she's fighting to find a cure.

Cat Davis of Spokane has been living with the rare skin disease, scleroderma, since she was diagnosed in 2010 at the age of 22. Scleroderma has no known cure.

Although Cat's hometown helped her to raise money for a stem cell transplant in 2013, she relapsed in 2014. Now she's working to raise money for another kind of treatment, where she would receive stem cell implants from a donor. This would make her the only scleroderma patient to undergo both types of procedures.

Cat join us on New Day to discuss their experiences with this debilitating disease.

Learn more about Cat's journey and her search for a cure on her website.

