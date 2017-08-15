Science-nerd mom shares solar eclipse experiments - Mama Gone Geek

SEATTLE - Learning about science doesn’t have to be boring. In fact, it can be really fun for kids and parents.

Lynn Brunelle stopped by New Day to show us some fun solar eclipse experiments you can do at home. She also shared a creative way to explain lunar phases to kids … with Oreo cookies!

Make a pinhole camera with paper plates.

Brunelle was previously an Emmy Award-winning writer for “Bill Nye the Science Guy” and now has a book out called “Mama Gone Geek: Calling On My Inner Science Nerd to Help Navigate the Ups and Downs of Parenthood.”

For more at-home science experiment ideas, visit her blog.

