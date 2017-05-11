Say WOW to colorful chocolate high heels

WOW Chocolates demos their popular high heel chocolate.

Chocolate high heels, and more artful sweets from WOW Chocolates.

Sisters Marie and Lesly Chacon make artisan bon bons from local, seasonal ingredients. Originally from Venezuela, they draw a lot of their inspiration from their culture, like the tropical fruits they would find at home.

Today, Lesly shows how to make their famous high heel chocolates.

WOW Chocolates does events from weddings to wine tastings, to selling their products wholesale. Find them online, click here.

