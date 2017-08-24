Say hello to Seattle's super tonics

SEATTLE, WASH. - The August issue of Seattle Magazine turns the spotlight on to summer spritzers, and the rise in popularity of tonic syrups to zhoosh them up. Cocktail columnist A.J. Rathbun showcases three local companies making tonic syrups that'll kick any drink up a notch: Bradley's Tonic Company, &Tonic and Meriwether's (made by Batch 206).

Scratch G&T-style Gin and &Tonic Syrup

What you'll need:

Ice cubes

1 1/2 ounces Scratch G&T-style gin

1/2 ounce &Tonic syrup

4 ounces club soda

Lemon twist, for garnish

Fill your glass halfway full with ice cubes. Add the gin and tonic syrup. Stir briefly. Add the soda, and stir to combine. Garnish with the twist.

BroVo Pretty Blanc Vermouth and Bradley's Kina Tonic

What you'll need:

Ice cubes

1 1/2 ounces BroVo Pretty blanc vermouth

3/4 ounce Bradley's Kina Tonic

3 ounces club soda

Wide orange peel, for garnish

Fill your glass halfway full with ice cubes. Add the vermouth and tonic syrup. Stir briefly.

Add the soda, and stir to combine. Garnish with the orange peel.

