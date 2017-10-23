Savory fall dish from Seattle eatery Pablo y Pablo

Seattle restaurant Pablo y Pablo blends a unique menu with a warm an inviting atmosphere, inspired by the friendship between two of the 20th century's greatest artists: Spanish painter Pablo Picasso and Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda.

Chef Oscar Monroy shared a savory seafood dish from their Seattle Restaurant Week menu and chatted more about Pablo y Pablo's approach to comfort dining.

Seattle Restaurant Week runs Sunday nights through Thursday nights until November 2, 2017. More than 160 restaurants across Western Washington are offering special 3-course dinners for $33, and many are offering special 2-course lunches for just $18. Find more information, including a list of participating restaurants, here. (NOTE: These special menus are not available Friday or Saturday nights, or for Sunday brunch)

Here's Chef Oscar's recipe for the grilled trout dish he prepared on the show:

Veracruz

#1 green olives ( chopped )

#3 Fresh Roma tomatoes ( roasted )

3 oz minced chopped jalapeños (seedless)

0.5 oz ( by weight ) fresh oregano chopped

1.5 oz ( by weight ) fresh parsley chopped

12 oz ( by weight ) chopped yellow onion

1 1/2 tbsp of minced garlic



1 . Wash and dry tomatoes. Put on sheet tray and roast in oven at 350 for 25 mins . When done cool down then chop tomatoes.

2. In a large pan on medium heat drizzle cooking oil when hot sauté onions and garlic together first . Cook onions / garlic to a golden brown color . Add tomatoes , olives , jalapeños and herbs next .

3 .Cook down for 10 mins constantly stirring

4. Add salt & pepper to taste .



Salsa verde

1 each fresh parsley bunch

1 tsp of crushed pepper

2 each anchovy filets

1 tsp minced garlic

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 cup olive oil



1. Add everything in Robo coupe and mix until it becomes a sauce .

2. Add salt &a pepper to taste



Crispy purple potatoes

# 1 of purple potatoes

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste



1 . Cut potatoes in 1/2 inch cuts . Put in bowl and toss with olive oil and salt & pepper.

Roast in oven for 25 mins .



Trout

1 each trout 7 oz filet

Salt & pepper



1. Season trout and put on hit grill to seat flesh first for 3 mins . Turn with spatula and cook skin for 2 mins . Take of grill and it's ready to serve .







