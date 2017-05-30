Saving great animals and bringing great joy

Saving Great Animals helps match rescue dogs with their perfect families. Kellie and Zoe Newton are one of the many lucky families who have adopted one of these dogs.

Zoe Newton is legally blind and was diagnosed with a rare bone disease as an infant. Kellie Newton adopted their dog, Bobbi and he has been a great source of joy for the family. Zoe and Kellie join us today to discuss their newest family member and their experiences with Saving Great Animals.

To learn more about the non-profit, click here.

© 2017 KING-TV