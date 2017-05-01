Satisfy your sweet tooth with Thai ice cream rolls

Igloo Rolls features thai rolled ice cream in a wide variety of flavors.

Rolled ice cream is a hit on the streets of Thailand and recently, it's been popping up in the U.S.

Flavor creator Cameron Ortega and CEO Zach Ortega of Igloo Rolls join us today to walk us through the creation of this unique treat. Igloo Rolls features just about any sweet flavor you can think of from Blue Suede Cake to Cracker Jacks.

