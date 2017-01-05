Sarvey Wildlife celebrates National Bird Day

SEATTLE - Up and coming high-flying Raptors Freedom, Aura, and Cetan take the stage in honor of National Bird Day when Sarvey Wildlife Care Center Education director, Kestrel SkyHawk introduces us to a bald eagle, turkey, and red-tail hawk.

Sarvey Wildlife Care Center rescues, rehabilitates, and releases orphaned and injured wildlife. They accept orphaned and injured wildlife patients from Snohomish, King, and Skagit counties and Camano Island. They take in about 2,000 patients annually of all species and have taken in tens of thousands of animals over the past 35 years.

Always in need of volunteers, financial contributions and donations of supplies, you can get more information on how to help from their website.

Copyright 2016 KING