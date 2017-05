Sam's Club introduces hundreds of new products from their private brand, Member's Mark.

Sam's Club's private brand, Member's Mark, is introducing hundreds of new products like food, wine, and even patio furniture.

Vice President of Proprietary Brands, Chandra Holt, walks us through the products' design and Sam's Club's mission to introduce more private brand products.

