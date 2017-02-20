SAAFF emphasizes the Asian American community

SEATTLE - This year marks Seattle Asian American Film Festival’s (SAAFF) fifth year in the making with the theme, #StarringUs, emphasizing Asian American representations in both underground indie works as well as mainstream film. SAAFF is Seattle’s only film festival for Asian American voices, perspectives, and histories featuring independent films that reflect the depth of the Asian American community.

Catch these one-of-a-kind films, including Taste of Home, Mixed Match, and Tiger Hunter February 23-26 at SIFF Cinema Egyptian and Northwest Film Forum.

