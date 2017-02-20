KING
SAAFF emphasizes the Asian American community

This year's Seattle Asian American Film Festival's (SAAFF) theme, "#StarringUs" focuses on both underground indie works and mainstream film on February 23-26 at the SIFF Cinema Egyptian and Northwest Film Forum.

SEATTLE - This year marks Seattle Asian American Film Festival’s (SAAFF) fifth year in the making with the theme, #StarringUs, emphasizing Asian American representations in both underground indie works as well as mainstream film. SAAFF is Seattle’s only film festival for Asian American voices, perspectives, and histories featuring independent films that reflect the depth of the Asian American community.

Catch these one-of-a-kind films, including Taste of Home, Mixed Match, and Tiger Hunter February 23-26 at SIFF Cinema Egyptian and Northwest Film Forum.

