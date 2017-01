New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

SEATTLE - Barbecue expert, Roland Dickey Sr. of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit launched a clean eating campaign this month, reducing carbohydrates and offering meats free of antibiotics, nitrates and nitrites. Today he makes his one-of-a-kind brisket recipe. Stop by one of his many locations in the greater Seattle area to try it out!

Copyright 2016 KING