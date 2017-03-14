KING
Close
Live Video Baby giraffe watch at New York zoo
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Rock powerhouse Geoff Tate returns to his roots

Grammy nominated singer and original singer of Queensryche Geoff Tate embarks on a worldwide tour of songs from all 17 of his albums.

Su Ring, KING 12:39 PM. PDT March 14, 2017

Geoff Tate is one of the most recognized voices in hard rock and heavy metal. For more than three decades, he was the original frontman for Queensryche, a multi-platinum selling and Grammy-nominated band that dominated the airwaves and MTV.

Geoff''s now in the midst of a worldwide solo tour, performing acoustic versions of some of Queensryche' biggest hits, as well as his favorites. He and his band performed one of his biggest hits, then joined guest host Saint Bryan for a walk down memory lane.

NOTE: This is the performance. CLICK HERE to watch the interview

Geoff Tate The Whole Story "Ryche" Acoustic Tour 2017 is in Seattle for two performances at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley"

Tonight (Tuesday, March 14) at 7:30pm - CLICK HERE for tickets

Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30pm - CLICK HERE for tickets

Connect with Geoff on Facebook and Twitter:  @GeoffTate

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories