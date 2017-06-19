Rescued dogs from other states find new hope in Washington

Recently, more than one hundred dogs and cats were flown to Washington state from shelters in California and other states. The pets were rescued from so-called "kill" shelters, and are being given a second chance at "no kill" facilities in our state.

Seattle Humane is one of those facilities. Amanda Anderson shared more about their approach to finding loving homes for pets of any age, and provided an update about the dogs they received.

© 2017 KING-TV