Rescued dogs from California find new hope in Washington

Recently, more than one hundred dogs and cats were flown to Washington state from shelters in California. The pets were rescued from so-called "kill" shelters, and are being given a second chance at "no kill" facilities in our state.

Seattle Humane is one of those facilities. Amanda Anderson shared more about their approach to finding loving homes for pets of any age, and provided an update about the dogs they received.

A nonprofit organization called Dog Is My CoPilot flew the rescued pets to Washington.

© 2017 KING-TV