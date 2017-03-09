Refresh your bath and kitchen with big savings from Lowe's

Troy Hitt, store manager at Lowe's in Seattle, shared highlights of their big Refresh Your Kitchen and Bath event, and showed some of the many items on sale.

Here are the items Troy brought today:

1. 20% off select Bathroom Vanities

Style Selections Drayden Gray Bathroom Vanity (Item #642554)

o Regular Price: $209 | KB Sale Price: $159 | Sale Runs Through: 3/20

2. 20% off all in-stock Kohler Kitchen sinks

KOHLER Cadence Stainless Steel Double-Basin Kitchen Sink (Item #290874)

o Regular Price: $159 | KB Sale Price: $127.20 | Sale Runs Through: 3/19

3. Sale on Pergo Laminate Flooring Basic Installation

Pergo Laminate Sample Board

o Regular Price: $0.99 per Sq. Ft. | KB Sale Price: $0.59 per Sq. Ft. | Sale Runs Through: 3/28

4. 20% off in-stock Kitchen Cabinets when purchasing $400+

Cabinet Door Samples to show Style and Color Options

o Sale Runs Through: 3/20

