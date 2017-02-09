Redmond dentist's exclusive dental implants of the future

There's a dental procedure that can erase up to ten years off your face, in just one day. It's called Same Day New Smile, and it was developed by Redmond dentist, Dr. Shawn Keller.

Dr. Keller shared more about the procedure, plus other ways he and his Smiles by Design dental team can help patients improve their smiles and health.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Dr. Shawn Keller and his Smiles by Design team

Connect with Dr. Keller and his team on Facebook

Copyright 2017 KING