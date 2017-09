SEATTLE - The two-day “Redefining Your Future” symposium will take place Sep. 6 through Sep. 7 at Joint Base Lews-McChord.

"Redefining Your Future" helps both female veterans and military wives transition out of the military and into other careers.

Shellie Willis and Joanne Moravac previewed the event on New Day. Both Willis and Moravac are U.S. Army veterans.

© 2017 KING-TV