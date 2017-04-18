KING
Redecorate your home with reclaimed wood

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT April 18, 2017

Old barns, homes, factories and other spaces can serve as unique sources of material to decorate your home. 

Patrick Lamear of Urban Reclamations says that reclaimed wood is a great way to create furnishings and decor for your home. Today he shows tiling, accents and other reclaimed pieces. 

Urban Reclamations is all locally sourced. They create a variety of furnishings like tables, chairs, shelving units and more. 

 

